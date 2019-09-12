Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast

The 86th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will see Patna Pirates face Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, September 12. Jaipur Pink Panthers will eye to end their five-match winless streak and register a win in their upcoming outing. Patna Pirates, who had their biggest victory against Tamil Thalaivas, will try to recreate the magic on the turf as they prep to face the Jaipur side. For the both the teams, the upcoming encounter is an important contest. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates encounter is scheduled to start at 7:30.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7's Kolkata leg will come to an end on Thursday. The kabaddi carnival will now head to Pune's Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Mashal Sports Pvt. Ltd, the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), on Tuesday announced Ahmedabad will host the two eliminators, semi-finals and PKL 2019 Season 7 final. On September 12, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata will witness two battles. At 7:30 pm, Jaipur Pink Panthers play Patna Pirates and in the second encounter host Bengal Warriors will face Bengaluru Bulls.

This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates start?

The 86th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

