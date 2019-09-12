Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Patna Pirates in the first game at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast
Jaipur Pink Panthers face Patna Pirates in Kolkata (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

The 86th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will see Patna Pirates face Jaipur Pink Panthers at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday, September 12. Jaipur Pink Panthers will eye to end their five-match winless streak and register a win in their upcoming outing. Patna Pirates, who had their biggest victory against Tamil Thalaivas, will try to recreate the magic on the turf as they prep to face the Jaipur side. For the both the teams, the upcoming encounter is an important contest. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates encounter is scheduled to start at 7:30.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7's Kolkata leg will come to an end on Thursday. The kabaddi carnival will now head to Pune's Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. Mashal Sports Pvt. Ltd, the organizers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), on Tuesday announced Ahmedabad will host the two eliminators, semi-finals and PKL 2019 Season 7 final. On September 12, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata will witness two battles. At 7:30 pm, Jaipur Pink Panthers play Patna Pirates and in the second encounter host Bengal Warriors will face Bengaluru Bulls.

This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates start?

The 86th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram