Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 match No.107 will see Jaipur Pink Panthers host Puneri Paltan on Wednesday, September 25. Jaipur Pink Panthers will eye their maiden victory on home turf as they face the Pune side. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Puneri Paltan will look to produce an all-round clinical show against the hosts. The PKL 2019 season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan will commence at 8.30PM.

The Pro Kabddi League 2019 is into its 10th week. The PKL 2019 fixture has two important games lined up. The first match is between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors at 7.30PM. In the second game of the day, Jaipur Pink Panthers will welcome Puneri Paltan at 8.30PM. Champions of the first season of PKL, Jaipur Pink Panthers will try to take advantage of their home support, whereas the Pune side led by skipper Surjeet Singh will aim to push for a playoff spot. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan match start?

The 107th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

