Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast

On India's 72 Independence Day, Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Puneri Paltan at the EKA Sports Arena, in Ahmedabad.

August 15, 2019
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan
Jaipur Pink Panthers take on Puneri Paltan in PKL (Photo Credit: PKL)
The Pro Kabaddi League 2019, which is in its seventh season, will be concluding its fourth week on Friday, August 16. The second last day of the PKL 2019 Season 7 will have only one match. Team Jaipur Pink Panthers will be locking the horn with team Puneri Paltan on Thursday, August 15. The match, like all the other matches of the fourth week, will be taking place at EKA Sports Arena, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The Season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi league 2019, which began on July 20, 2019, has 12 teams competing with each other. After clashes between Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, for over a period of three months, the final winner will be announce on October 19, 2019.

In the 42nd match of the Season 7 of PKL, Jaipur Pink Panthers are all set to take it out against team Puneri Paltan. While it will be sixth match for the Pink Panthers, the Puneri Paltan will be playing its seventh game of the season. While Jaipur is playing good so far, with a loss of just 1 match, Puneri Paltan has lost 4 matches till now.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan start?

This will be the 42nd match of the series, and third-last match of the fourth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7. Being the first match of the day, it is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST at EKA Sports Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan on TV?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan clash can be viewed on the television sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

