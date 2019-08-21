Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast

The fifth week for the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7, which began on Saturday, August 17, will host the fifth day of the fifth week today, on Wednesday, August 21. All the matches of the week five of the Season 7 of PKL 2019 will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The first match of the day will take place between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls, while Tamil Thalaivas will be playing on their home ground against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match of the day.

The ongoing season of PKL 2019 Season 7 began on July 20, 2019. After clashes between 12 teams, including Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, the final winner will be announced on October 19, 2019. In the second match of the day, which will begin at 8.30pm IST, the leading team Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns against Tamil Thalaivas.

While the Pink Panthers recently had their second loss of the season against U.P. Yoddha on Monday, team Tamil Thalaivas is focusing on improving their result. This will be the ninth match of the season for both the teams.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas start?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas clash will be the 52nd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 and the second match of the fifth day of the fifth week. Being the second match of the day, it is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas on TV?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas clash can be viewed on the television sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?

All the interested viewers can live stream the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Tamil Thalaivas clash, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.