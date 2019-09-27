Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast

Jaipur Pink Panthers, the hosts, will eye to sign off their home leg with a victory against Telugu Titans on Friday, September 27. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 game between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Jaipur Pink Panthers, who have registered their first home leg win in their last outing, will eye to do the same in their upcoming encounter. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will look for better prospects in their must-win game. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 fixture Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans is scheduled to be played at 8:30 pm.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will say goodbye to Jaipur on Friday. The second set of games are scheduled to be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula in Haryana. The Jaipur side led by Skipper Deepak Hooda, will try to produce an all-round performance and make a strong finish in today's game. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans, who need to win this match in order to keep their playoff hopes alive, will bank on their 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai in their upcoming outing.

This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans start?

The 110th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

