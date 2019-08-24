Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans Live Telecast

With the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season getting into the sixth week on Saturday, August 24, the teams are busy collecting winning points with every match. In the Delhi leg, to be played at Thyagraj Sports Stadium, the second match of August 24 will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Telugu Titans. The second match of the day and 57th match of PKL 2019 Season 7 will start at 8.30pm IST.

The ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2019 started on July 20, 2019. A total of 12 teams, including Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha are the participants. The PKL season 7 will be concluding on October 19, 2019.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, currently enjoying the top position in the scorecard, will aim at , after their last victory against Tamil Thalaivas. On the other hand, team Telugu Titans, lagging behind in the PKL 2019 scorecard, will be ready for another victory after defeating Haryana Steelers. This will be the tenth match for both the teams. While Delhi has lost only two matches so far, Telugu Titans have managed to score two wins.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans start?

The second match of the sixth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019, Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans clash will be the 57th match in the PKL 2019. Being the second match of the day, it will be taking place at 8.30pm IST on August 24, 2019. The clash will take place at Thyagraj Sports Stadium in Delhi.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans on TV?

The Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

