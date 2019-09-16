Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast

Jaipur Pink Panthers take on UP Yoddha at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi in Pune.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 16, 2019, 3:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast
Jaipur Pink Panthers face UP Yoddha in Pune (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

In match 93 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be facing UP Yoddha on Monday, September 16. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7's upcoming fixture will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi in Pune. The PKL 2019 season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha will start at 7:30 pm. Jaipur Pink Panthers, who have are on a six-match winless streak, will try to maintain their position in top 6. In-form UP Yoddha, on the other hand, will eye to outclass the Jaipur side in their upcoming outing.

The PKL 2019 season 7 is into its ninth week. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 have two games lined-up for the day. The first match of the day will see a face-off between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha at 7:30 pm. The table topper Dabang Delhi will raid Telugu Titans in the second match. The PKL 2019 season 7 Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans fixture will begin at 8:30 pm. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 final will be played at Ahmedabad.

Apart from PKL 2019 final, the EKA Arena by TransStadia stadium will host two eliminators and two semi-finals. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha start?

The 93th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram