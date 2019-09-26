Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Patna Pirates will take on Dabang Delhi in Jaipur in the only game on matchday 56.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 26, 2019, 6:40 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast
Patna Pirates face Dabang Delhi in Pro Kabaddi. (Photo Credit: PKL)
The three-time champions Patna Pirates will face the Dabang Delhi challenge in a must-win game on Thursday, September 26. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Patna Pirates, who still have an ouside chance of making it to PKL 2019 playoffs, will look for an all-round performance. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have already qualified for the playoffs and will eye to continue the team's solid run in their upcoming encounter. The PKL 2019 season 7 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi will commence at 7.30PM.

The Jaipur leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 will end on Friday. Panchkula's Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Haryana will host the upcoming set of matches. There is only game scheduled on Thursday, which will see Patna Pirates fight Dabang Delhi to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Patna side will expect their best raider Pradeep Narwal to produce a trademark display to help his side register a win. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi match start?

The 108th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Patna Pirates and Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

