Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast
Patna Pirates take on Haryana Steelers in the first game of the night at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Patna Pirates face Haryana Steelers in Jaipur (Photo Credit: PKL)
The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 match 104 will be played between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers on Monday, September 23. Patna Pirates, who come to this match with four successive wins, will eye to continue their winning run against Haryana Steelers. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Haryana Steelers, meanwhile, will bank on their ace raider Vikash Kandola in their upcoming outing. The PKL 219 Season 7 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers will start at 7:30 pm.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is into its 10th week. As the Jaipur leg is underway, PKL 2019 has found two of its qualifiers - Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors. On Monday, the PKL 2019 has two exciting games lined-up. The first match of the day is between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers at 7:30 followed by a clash between Dabang Delhi and Bengaluru Bulls. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers start?
The 104h match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers on TV?
The PKL 2019 Season 7 Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?
The live streaming of the Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
