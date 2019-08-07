Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast

As the third week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 is about to conclude on Friday, August 9, at Patliputra Sports Stadium in Patna, Bihar. In the 30th match of the season, to be played on August 7, team Patna Pirates will fight it out against Haryana Steelers. The second match of the day will begin at 8.30 pm IST.

A total of 12 teams are participants in the PKL 2019 Season 7, namely Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha. The Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 commenced on July 20 and will continue till October 19.

The 30th match of the season 9 of Pro Kabaddi League is a crucial match for both the teams. While Patna Pirates will continue its quest to win the maiden match in its home ground, Haryana Steelers will put in their efforts to secure their second victory of the season. This will be the sixth match of the season for Patna Pirates, whereas Haryana Steelers will be testing their skills in the fifth match.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers start?

This will be the 30th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7. Being the second match of the day, it is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST at Patliputra Sports Stadium in Patna, Bihar.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers on TV?

The Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers clash can be viewed on the television sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

