Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast

The third week of the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will kickstart on Saturday, August 3, 2019. The first match of the third week will take place between Patna Pirates and Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between the two teams will take place at Patna Pirate's home ground at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna, Bihar. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

The seventh season of the popular Pro Kabaddi League 2019 has 12 teams as participants, including Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

The 23rd match of the season, between Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, will be an interesting watch as both the teams will be playing their fourth match against each other. While the Pink Panthers have won all the previous three matches, Patna Pirates had to face a defeat in one out of the three matches.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers start?

The Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers clash in the 23rd match of the season will take place on August 3, 2019, at Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on TV?

The Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match will be telecasted on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match on live streaming?

For live streaming of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 log-in to Hotstar.

