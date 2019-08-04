Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast

After a loss in their first home match, Patna Pirates will be hoping to bounce back witha win over Puneri Paltan.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 4, 2019, 4:05 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast
Patna Pirates take on Puneri Paltan in Patna (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

The 26th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will take place between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan at the home ground of Patna Pirates at Patliputra Sports Stadium in Patna, Bihar. This will be the second match of the day and will begin at 8.30pm IST. The first match of August 4 will be played Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas.

The ongoing seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 commenced on July 20, 2019, and will conclude after three months on October 19, 2019. Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha are the 12 participant teams of the season.

While this be the fourth match of Puneri Paltan, who are having a tough time winning a single match this season, it will be the fifth match for Patna Pirates, who played their last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan start?

The Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan clash will be the 26th match of the season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019, and will be played on August 4, 2019. The match will take place at Patliputra Sports Stadium in Patna, Bihar and will start at 8.30pm IST.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan on TV?

The Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan match will be televised on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan match on live streaming?

For live streaming of the Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan match, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 users can watch the match on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram