Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast

The 26th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will take place between Patna Pirates and Puneri Paltan at the home ground of Patna Pirates at Patliputra Sports Stadium in Patna, Bihar. This will be the second match of the day and will begin at 8.30pm IST. The first match of August 4 will be played Haryana Steelers and Tamil Thalaivas.

The ongoing seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 commenced on July 20, 2019, and will conclude after three months on October 19, 2019. Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha are the 12 participant teams of the season.

While this be the fourth match of Puneri Paltan, who are having a tough time winning a single match this season, it will be the fifth match for Patna Pirates, who played their last match against Jaipur Pink Panthers.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan start?

The Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan clash will be the 26th match of the season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019, and will be played on August 4, 2019. The match will take place at Patliputra Sports Stadium in Patna, Bihar and will start at 8.30pm IST.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan on TV?

The Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan match will be televised on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan match on live streaming?

For live streaming of the Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan match, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 users can watch the match on Hotstar.

