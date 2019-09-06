Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha on the last day of the Bengaluru leg.
Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha in PKL. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 will see Patna Pirates face a tough battle against UP Yoddha on Friday, September 6. Patna will try to end their five-match winless streak when they face UP Yoddha. Meanwhile Yoddha, who are coming into this outing with consecutive wins, will look to continue their winning run. The Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 match will start at 7.30PM. The 76th match of PKL 2019 will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
The Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League will end on Friday. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 have two fixtures lined up for the day. The first match will be played between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha and the second game will see the host team Bengaluru Bulls take on Telugu Titans. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha start?
The 76th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha on TV?
The PKL 2019 season 7 Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha match on live streaming?
The live streaming of Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance JioFiber vs Airtel V-Fiber: All Broadband Plans Compared
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free
- Don't Ever Try Actor Vidyut Jammwal's #DesiWorkOut With a Full Gas Cylinder. It's Dangerous
- Your Android Phone Could be Hacked by a Single Text Message
- Has Bollywood Eliminated Homophobia a Year After the Section 377 Verdict?