1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha on the last day of the Bengaluru leg.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 6, 2019, 2:20 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast
Patna Pirates take on UP Yoddha in PKL. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Loading...

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 will see Patna Pirates face a tough battle against UP Yoddha on Friday, September 6. Patna will try to end their five-match winless streak when they face UP Yoddha. Meanwhile Yoddha, who are coming into this outing with consecutive wins, will look to continue their winning run. The Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 match will start at 7.30PM. The 76th match of PKL 2019 will be held at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League will end on Friday. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 have two fixtures lined up for the day. The first match will be played between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha and the second game will see the host team Bengaluru Bulls take on Telugu Titans. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha start?

The 76th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Patna Pirates and UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

