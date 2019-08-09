Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast

The third week of the Season 7 on Pro Kabaddi League 2019 concludes on Friday, August 9. The last match of the third week will be played Patna Pirates and UP Yodhha. This will be the second match of the day and 33rd match of the series. In the first match, Bengal Warriors will be clashing against team U Mumba, with a 50-50 winning probability.

On PKL 2019 is the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League series. This year, the season commenced on July 20 and will be concluded three months later on October 19, 2019. Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha are the 12 teams that are part of PKL 2019 Season 7.

The 33rd match of the season will be taking place at Patliputra Indoor Stadium on Friday. While Patna Pirates, who have played 6 matches so far, are yet to claim a victory on their home ground, UP Yoddha will be looking forward to claiming another victory in the season. Patna Pirates have won 2 games in the season so far. On the other hand, UP Yoddha has won just one out of the five matches played.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha start?

The Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha clash will be the 33rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 and the final match of the third week. Being the second match of the day, it is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST at Patliputra Sports Stadium in Patna, Bihar.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha on TV?

The Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha clash can be viewed on the television sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha match on live streaming?

All the interested viewers can live stream the Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha clash, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 on Hotstar.

