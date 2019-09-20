Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast
Puneri Paltan take on Bengaluru Bulls in their last home game of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
Puneri Paltan face Bengaluru Bulls in Pune (Photo Credit: PKL)
In the final game of PKL 2019 season 7's Pune leg, Puneri Paltan will welcome defending champions Bengaluru Bulls on Friday, September 20. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 encounter Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge in Balewadi. Puneri Paltan will hope to sign off their home leg with a win over Bengaluru Bulls.
The Pune side will depend on their raiding trio Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite and Nitin Tomar as they step into the turf. Bengaluru Bulls, meanwhile, will look to solidify their position for PKL 2019 playoffs. The reigning champions will aim at producing a comprehensive show as they meet the hosts tonight. The PKL 2019 season 7 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.
As the Pune leg comes to an end on Friday, the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 will move to the Pink City for the next set of games. Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host the upcoming games lined-up for the season. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls start?
The 99th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls on TV?
The PKL 2019 season 7 Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?
The live streaming of the Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
