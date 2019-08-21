Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 is currently into the fifth week of the season. Day 5 will have matches between Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls at 7.30pm IST, while the second match of the day will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers. The fifth week is being played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

This is the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019, played between 12 teams. The teams include Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha. The season 7 of PKL 2019, which began on July 20, 2019, will end on October 19, 2019.

After a tie in their last outing, Puneri Paltan will try to claim a victory in the match against Bengaluru Bulls. On the other hand, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will try to register back-to-back wins in Chennai. This will be the ninth match of the season for both teams Puneri Paltan and Bengaluru Bulls. The earlier performances of both the teams indicate it to be a clear victory for Puneri Paltan.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

This will be the 51st match of the series, and first match of the fifth day of the fifth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7. The match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls on TV?

The Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

