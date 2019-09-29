Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match 113 will see Puneri Paltan face the Delhi challenge on Sunday. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi fixture will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula. Dabang Delhi, who have already qualified for PKL 2019 playoffs, will look to continue their momentum in their upcoming outing. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan will expect their best raider Pankaj Mohite when they face league leaders on turf. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi will commence at 7:30 pm.

The PKL 2019 Season 7 week 11th kicks off on Sunday with two games lined-up. Panchkula's Tau Devilal Sports Complex will see Puneri Paltan take on Dabang Delhi at 7:30 pm in the first match. At 8:30 pm, Haryana Steelers will host Gujarat Fortunegiants.

This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi start?

The 113th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

