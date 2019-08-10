Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast

The fourth week of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is commencing with some interesting matches. Starting August 10, 2019, the first day of the week four will see a clash between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Tamil Thalaivas at 7.30 pm, followed by another match which will be played between Daband Delhi and Puneri Paltan, to be played at 8.30 pm.

A total of 12 teams, including Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, are fighting it out for the victory. The ongoing seventh season started on July 20, 2019, and will end on October 19, 2019.

In the second match of the day and 35th match of the series, Dabang Delhi KC will be clashing with Puneri Paltan. The match will take place at EKA Arena By Transstadia, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. While Puneri seems to be in form, eyeing for their third victory, the unbeatable Delhi Dabang KC has lost only 1 match in the series so far.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi start?

The 35th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 will be played at EKA Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Being the second match of the day, it is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST and will see the clash between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi on TV?

To watch the TV screening of the Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi clash, viewers can switch on to channels Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi match on live streaming?

To watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019, viewers will need to log-in to Hotstar.

