Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants Live Telecast

The seventh season of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2019, which started on July 20, 2019, will conclude on October 19, 2019. The third week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7, which is going on at Patliputra Sports Stadium in Patna, began from August 3, 2019. Wednesday (August 5) will see two major clashes. While the first match of the day will be played between Dabang Delhi KC and Jaipur Pink Panthers, the second match of the day is reserved for Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants.

With 12 teams, namely Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, as participants in Pro Kabaddi 2019, the tournament has been highly popular among the youth in the country.

Team Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants' clash will take place at Patliputra Sports Complex, in Patna, Bihar at 8.30pm IST, as it is the second match of the day. Both the teams will be playing their fifth matches of the season. While Gujarat Fortune Giants has lost just one match previously, Puneri Paltan has managed to win only a single match so far.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants start?

The 28th match of the series, to be played between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortune Giants, will take place on August 3, 2019. Since it is the second match of the day, it is scheduled to start at 8.30pm IST. All the matches for the third week are taking place at Patliputra Sports Complex.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants on TV?

To watch the Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants match on the television sets, users can subscribe to Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortune Giants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

