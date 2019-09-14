Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Puneri Paltan take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match of the Pune leg.

Trending Desk

September 14, 2019, 3:02 PM IST
Puneri Paltan take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in PKL.
Puneri Paltan's first home game will see them face Gujarat Fortunegiants on Saturday, September 14, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants fixture is scheduled to take place at 7.30PM. The host will try to turn the table of fortune and kick off their home leg on a winning note. On the other hand, Gujarat Fourtunegianst, who are currently at eight position, will aim at making it to the playoffs spot.

The Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 kicks off on Saturday. On Day 1, the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex will see two matches. At 7.30PM, Puneri Paltan will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants. In the second match of the day, fans will see Tamil Thalaivas take on Haryana Steelers. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match start?

The 89th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants on TV?

The PKL 2019 Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Puneri Paltan and Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

