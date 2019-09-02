Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will face off on the third day of the Bengaluru leg.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 4:34 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast
Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers in PKL. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Loading...

Riding high on confidence both Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be eager to continue their winning momentum as they meet at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, September 2. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 clash between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will take place at 7.30PM. In the 71st match of PKL 2019, Haryana will want to seal their position in the top 6 while Pune will aim to produce an all-round performance.

There are two Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches lined up on Monday. The first match is between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers, which will start at 7.30PM. In the second match of the day, Telugu Titans will take on Tamil Thalaivas at 8.30PM. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match start?

The 71th match of PKL season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers on TV?

The PKL 2019 Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram