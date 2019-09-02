Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast

Riding high on confidence both Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be eager to continue their winning momentum as they meet at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, September 2. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 clash between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will take place at 7.30PM. In the 71st match of PKL 2019, Haryana will want to seal their position in the top 6 while Pune will aim to produce an all-round performance.

There are two Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches lined up on Monday. The first match is between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers, which will start at 7.30PM. In the second match of the day, Telugu Titans will take on Tamil Thalaivas at 8.30PM. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match start?

The 71th match of PKL season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers on TV?

The PKL 2019 Puneri Paltan and Haryana Steelers clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

