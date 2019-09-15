Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 match number 92 will see Puneri Paltan host Patna Pirates on Sunday, September 15. The PKL 2019 season 7 Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates fixture will start at 8:30 pm. Puneri Paltan, who failed to have an impressive start in PKL 2019 season 7, will try to put an impressive show on their home turf. Patan Pirates, on the other hand, will hope for better prospects when they take on the host in the upcoming game. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 Pune vs Patna fixture will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7's Pune leg will see two matches at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex. The first match is between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants at 7:30 pm. The second game will see Puneri Paltan face Patna Pirates at 8:30 pm. The two eliminators, semi-finals and PKL 2019 season 7 final will be played in Ahmedabad. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates start?

The 92th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm. The match between Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

