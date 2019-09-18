Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast

Puneri Paltan, who suffered a massive defeat to Patna Pirates in their previous match, will look to bounce back when they host Tamil Thalaivas on Wednesday, September 18. The PKL 2019 season 7 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas fixture will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi in Pune. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas fixture is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, will be eager to end their eight-match losing streak in their upcoming outing.

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 is into its ninth week. The Pune leg of PKL 2019 will come to an end on Friday. The next set of games will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. On Wednesday, at 7.30PM, UP Yoddha will lock horns with U Mumba. In the second encounter of the day, Puneri Paltan will take on Tamil Thalaivas. The 12 teams participating in PKL 2019 are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas match start?

The 96th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. The match between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas clash on TV?

PKL 2019 Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

