Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba Live Telecast

The 75th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 will see Puneri Paltan lock horns with U Mumba in the Maharashtra derby on Wednesday. The PKL 2019 season 7 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. U Mumba, who defeated Puneri Paltan in their previous encounter, will look to continue with their winning run. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan, who are coming into this fixture with a heavy defeat in the last match, will want to get their campaign back on track when they meet arch-rivals U Mumba in a high-octane derby. The PKL 2019 season 7 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba match is scheduled to start at 7.30PM.

On Thursday, Bengaluru's Sree Kanteerava Stadium will witness only one match. The Pro Kabaddi League season 7 kicked off on July 20. The PKL 2019 final is on October 19. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match between Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba start?

The 75th match of PKL 2019 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba clash on TV?

The PKL season 7 Puneri Paltan and U Mumba clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Puneri Paltan and U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.