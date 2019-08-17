Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will now usher into its fifth week. The first day of week five, Saturday, August 17, will have matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls at 7.30pm IST, while the second fixture of the day will be played between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi KC. All the matches for the fifth week will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

This is the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019, played between 12 teams. The teams include Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha. The season 7 of PKL 2019, which began on July 20, 2019, will end on October 19, 2019.

Tamil Thalaivas will open the fifth week on their home turf. They will host Bengaluru Bulls in the first match, which will begin at 7.30pm IST. While the Thalaivas will play their seventh match of PKL 2019 and it will be the eighth match for Bengaluru Bulls. Bengaluru Bulls have won 4 matches so far, whereas, Tamil Thalaivas have claimed victory on three ocassions.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

This will be the 45th match of the series, and first match of the fifth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7. The match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls on TV?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

