Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast

Tamil Thalaivas take on Bengaluru Bulls in the first match of the Chennai leg of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 17, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast
Tamil Thalaivas face Bengaluru Bulls in Chennai (Photo Crredit: PKL)
Loading...

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will now usher into its fifth week. The first day of week five, Saturday, August 17, will have matches between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengaluru Bulls at 7.30pm IST, while the second fixture of the day will be played between Bengal Warriors and Dabang Delhi KC. All the matches for the fifth week will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

This is the seventh season of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019, played between 12 teams. The teams include Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha. The season 7 of PKL 2019, which began on July 20, 2019, will end on October 19, 2019.

Tamil Thalaivas will open the fifth week on their home turf. They will host Bengaluru Bulls in the first match, which will begin at 7.30pm IST. While the Thalaivas will play their seventh match of PKL 2019 and it will be the eighth match for Bengaluru Bulls. Bengaluru Bulls have won 4 matches so far, whereas, Tamil Thalaivas have claimed victory on three ocassions.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

This will be the 45th match of the series, and first match of the fifth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7. The match will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and is scheduled to start at 7.30pm IST.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls on TV?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram