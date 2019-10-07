Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Jaipur Pink Panthers play their last match of season 7 against Tamil Thalaivas in Noida.
Tamil Thalaivas are on a 14-match winless streak. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will see Tamil Thalaivas take on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Monday. The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Tamil Thalaivas, who are on a 14-match winless streak will want to break the duck against Jaipur Pink Panthers in their penultimate match of the season while Jaipur will want to finish their season on a high. The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at 7:30PM.
The PKL 2019 season 7 in currently into its 12th week and is inching towards the playoffs stage. The first match on Monday will see Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants square off at 7:30PM while Tamil Thalaivas will take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match of the day at 8:30PM. Jaipur Pink Panthers will take the mat for the final time this season on Monday and will want to bow out on a high. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas seek their first win in 14 matches. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match start?
The 127th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7:30PM. The match between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers clash on TV?
The PKL 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers clash can be viewed on television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match on live streaming?
The live streaming of Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
