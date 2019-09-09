Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast

Three-time champions Patna Pirates, who have lost their last six straight matches, will look to get a taste of victory as they prepare to face Tamil Thalaivas on Monday, September 9. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas will want to end their eight-match winless streak in the upcoming fixture. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 clash between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will start at 8.30PM. The 83rd match of PKL 2019 season 7 will take place at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 is into its eighth week. On the second day of week 8, we will see UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants play each other at 7.30PM, which will be followed by Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates at 8.30PM. The ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season 7 has had twelve teams participate. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates match start?

The 83rd match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. The match between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

