Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates face-off in the 83rd match of the season.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 9, 2019, 4:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast
Tamil Thalaivas will take on Patna Pirates in PKL. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
Loading...

Three-time champions Patna Pirates, who have lost their last six straight matches, will look to get a taste of victory as they prepare to face Tamil Thalaivas on Monday, September 9. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas will want to end their eight-match winless streak in the upcoming fixture. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 clash between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will start at 8.30PM. The 83rd match of PKL 2019 season 7 will take place at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 is into its eighth week. On the second day of week 8, we will see UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants play each other at 7.30PM, which will be followed by Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates at 8.30PM. The ongoing Pro Kabaddi League season 7 has had twelve teams participate. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates match start?

The 83rd match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. The match between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates will be played at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram