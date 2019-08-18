Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast
Tamil Thalaivas take on Puneri Paltan in the second game of the day at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
Tamil Thalaivas face Puneri Paltan in Chennai (Photo Credit: PKL)
As the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is pacing towards the sixth week, the fifth week has jumped to its third day. The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu is witnessing all the crucial matches for the fifth week. The second match for Sunday, August 18, will take place between Tamil Thalaivas and Puneri Paltan.
The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is the seventh season of the extravaganza. The series has started on July 20, 2019. Twelve teams, including Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha, are competing this year. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 final will be played on October 19, 2019.
Tamil Thalaivas will play the eighth match of the season, and it will be the second match on their home ground. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan, who lost their last match to Jaipur Pink Panthers, will be playing the eighth match of the series.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan start?
This will be the 48th match of the series, and sixth match of the fifth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7. Being the second match of the day, it is scheduled to start at 8.30 pm IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan on TV?
The Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan clash can be viewed on the television sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan match on live streaming?
The live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
