Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba Live Telecast

Another week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is coming to end, with teams trying hard to gain points in order to retain in the best six players. The fifth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will be concluding on Friday, August 23, with two matches in the day. While the first clash will be between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Patna Pirates, the second match of the day and the 55th match of the season will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba. In the last day of week five, the matched will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Starting July 20, 2019, the PKL 2019 season 7 has 12 participant teams. These teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP YoddhaThe PKL 2019 Season 7 will conclude on October 19, 2019.

In the last match of the week, Team Tamil Thalaivas will aim to secure a win on their home ground against U Mumba. Playing at their home ground, Tamil Thalaivas will be looking forward to end the leg with a win. However, after their recent loss to Haryana Steelers, U Mumba will eye to make a comeback. This will be the 10th match for both the teams.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba start?

Being the last match of the last day of week five, the Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba clash will start at 8.30 pm IST. This will be the 55th match of the series. It will be played at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu and on August 23, 2019.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba on TV?

The Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Tamil Thalaivas vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

