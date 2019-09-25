Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors take on each other in Jaipur.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 25, 2019, 4:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast
Telugu Titans take on Bengal Warriors in Pro Kabaddi League. (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

Bengal Warriors will eye closing the PKL 2019 season 7 points table gap to Dabang Delhi when they face Telugu Titans on Wednesday. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors will be held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Bengal Warriors have already qualified for playoffs and will be looking to keep the momentum on their side with a second win in Jaipur. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will look to end their four-match winless run. The PKL 2019 season 7 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors fixture will commence at 7.30PM.

The Jaipur leg of PKL 2019 season 7 will end on Friday, September 27. The next set of matches will be played at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula in Haryana, starting September 28. The two PKL 2019 matches scheduled for the day will see Telugu Titans face the Bengal Warriors at 7.30PM followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan at 8.30PM. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors match start?

The 106th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Bengal Warriors match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Telugu Titans and Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram