Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast

The third week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will witness its second last day on Thursday, August 8. The day will host only one PKL 2019 match, to be played between Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls. The match will be played at Patliputra Sports Stadium, in Patna, Bihar, and is scheduled to begin at 7.30pm.

The ongoing season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 began on July 20, and will go on for three months, before concluding on October 19, 2019. A total of 12 teams are fighting for the title of PKL 2019. These include state teams, namely Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

The 31st match of the season 7 of PKL 2019 will be played between team Bengaluru Bulls and Telugu Titans. This will be the fifth match of the season for Bengaluru Bulls, who has claimed victories in three out of four matches. On the other hand, Telugu Titans, who will be playing their sixth match, are yet to register a win in the ongoing tournament.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls clash, marking the 31st match of the day, will take place at Patliputra Sports Stadium, Patna, Bihar. The match will commence at 7.30pm IST on August 8, 2019.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls on TV?

The Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match will be televised on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

To watch the Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls clash live on the internet, viewers can log-in to Hotstar, which is live streaming all the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches.

