Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast

The upcoming Pro Kabaddi 2019 season 7 match will see Telugu Titans up against Dabang Delhi on Monday, September 16. The PKL 2019 season 7 Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi fixture will begin at 8:30 pm. The Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi fixture Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 clash will be held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi in Pune. Dabang Delhi, who have successfully consolidated their stay at the top of PKL 2019 points table, will look to continue their winning run. Telugu Titans, meanwhile, will look to get momentum against Delhi.

On day 2 of PKl 2019 season 7 week 9, Pune will see two intense battles. In the first game, Jaipur Pink Panthers will fight UP Yoddha for the sixth spot on the points table. At 8:30 pm, Dabang Delhi, who became the first team to cross the 60-point mark, will eye to get an inch closer to seal the PKL 2019 season 7 semi-finals berth against Telugu Titans. The Titans, on the other hand, will fight for survival.

The EKA Arena by TransStadia stadium in Ahmedabad will host two eliminators, semi-finals and PKL 2019 final. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi start?

The 94th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

