Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will see Telugu Titans take on Gujarat Fortunegiants on Monday. The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Both Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants are out of the competition with all the playoffs spots sealed and both of them will only be looking to get a win as they prepare to sign off for the season. The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at 7:30PM.

The PKL 2019 season 7 in currently into its 12th week and is inching towards the playoffs stage. The first match on Monday will see Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants square off at 7:30PM, which will be followed by a battle between Tamil Thalaivas and Jaipur Pink Panthers at 8:30PM. Monday will be the last day Gujarat Fortunegiants will be taking the mat in season 7 and will be keen to sign off with a victory. Meanwhile, Telugu Titans will also seek a positive goodbye to the season. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match start?

The 126th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7:30PM. The match between Telugu Titans and Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants clash can be viewed on television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on live streaming?

The live streaming of Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

