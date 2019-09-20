Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 match 98 will see Telugu Titans face Patna Pirates on Friday, September 20. The upcoming PKL fixture between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge in Balewadi. Patna Pirates, who have won three consecutive matches on the turf, will eye to close their gap for PKL playoffs. Telugu Titans, on the other hand, will bank on their 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai in their upcoming outing. The Hyderabad side need to win their remaining seven matches in order to make it to the Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 playoffs. The PKL 2019 Season 7 Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates will commence at 7:30 pm.

The Pune leg of PKL 2019 will come to an end with Friday's fixtures. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex will host two matches on the last day of the Pune leg. At 7:30 pm, Kabaddi fans will see Telugu Titans take on Patna Pirates in a must-win battle. Whereas, in the second match, Puneri Paltan will host Bengaluru Bulls in the final game of their home leg. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates start?

The 98th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Telugu Titans and Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

