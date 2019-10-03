Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast

The 120th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 will see Telugu Titans take on Puneri Paltan on Thursday, October 3. Telugu Titans, who still have their playoffs hope alive, need to win all their remaining games. The PKL 2019 season 7 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana. Puneri Paltan, meanwhile, who are out of the playoffs race, will be playing for pride. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 upcoming fixture between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will commence at 7:30pm.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7's Panchkula leg will end on Friday. The next set of fixtures will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida. As usual on Thursday, the PKL 2019 season 7 has just one game lined up. The encouter will see Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan square off at 7:30pm. In today's match, Telugu Titans, who are in a do-or-die situation, will look up to 'Baahubali' Siddharth Desai and aim at producing a clinical performance. For Puneri Paltan, raider Pankaj Mohite will hold the key along with their entire defence. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan match start?

The 120th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7:30pm. The match between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.