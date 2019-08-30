Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast

The upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 clash between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will take place on August 30. The sixth week's match number 65 will be held at at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. The PKL 2019 season 7 clash between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm. Both the teams have played 10 matches so far in the seventh edition of PKL 2019. With three points each in their kitty, both the teams will eye to produce a clinical performance in front of a packed crowd in Delhi.

Started on July 20, the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 is into its sixth week. The PKL 2019 season 7 finale is scheduled for October 19, 2019. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan start?

The 65th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan will be played at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

