Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast

Telugu Titans take on Puneri Paltan in the first game of the night at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 30, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan Live Telecast
Telugu Titans face Puneri Paltan in New Delhi (Photo Credit: PKL)
Loading...

The upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 clash between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan will take place on August 30. The sixth week's match number 65 will be held at at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. The PKL 2019 season 7 clash between Telugu Titans and Puneri Paltan is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm. Both the teams have played 10 matches so far in the seventh edition of PKL 2019. With three points each in their kitty, both the teams will eye to produce a clinical performance in front of a packed crowd in Delhi.

Started on July 20, the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 is into its sixth week. The PKL 2019 season 7 finale is scheduled for October 19, 2019. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan start?

The 65th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan will be played at Thyagaraj Sports Complex in Delhi.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the Telugu Titans vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram