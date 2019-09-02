Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Live Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in the second match on Monday.
Telugu Titans take on Tamil Thalaivas in PKL. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 match number 72 will be played between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas on Monday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The PKL 2019 match between two teams will be the second match of the day. The Pro Kabaddi League season 7 Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas fixture will start at 8.30PM. Telugu Titans have played 11 matches so far and have won only thrice. They will depend on their best raider Siddharth Desai and defender Vishal Bhardwaj against Tamil Thalaivas. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas will look to produce a composed performance against Telugu Titans.
The Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi League season 7 is underway. Day 2 of week seven will witness two matches. The first match of the day will see Puneri Paltan take on Haryana Steelers at 7.30PM. Fans will see Telugu Titans lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in the second match of the day, which is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas match start?
The 72th match of PKL 2019 is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. The match between Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas on TV?
The PKL season 7 Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas match on live streaming?
The live streaming of the Telugu Titans and Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
