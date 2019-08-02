Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019's second week is about to come to an end with a couple of extremely interesting clashes. While Telugu Titans will be up against UP Yoddha in the first match on Friday, U Mumba will take on the unbeaten Gujarat Fortunegiants. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 began on July 20, 2019. After a total of 137 matches, including eliminators, semi-finals and final, the tournament will end on October 19, 2019. A total of 12 teams are official participants in this year's Pro Kabaddi League and they are: Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

In the 21st match of the season, Telugu Titans will play against UP Yoddha. The Pro Kabbadi 2019 match between Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha will begin at 7.30 pm IST. The match will take place at Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai. Telugu Titans, who have not won a single match in the season so far, will be eyeing their first victory. On the other hand, UP Yoddha, who picked up their first victory against U Mumba in their last outing, will try to maintain their positive outcome.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha start?

The Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha match will take place on Friday, August 2, at Dome NSCI SVP (Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel) Stadium in Mumbai. As it is first match of the day, it will commence at 7.30pm IST.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha on TV?

To watch Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha match on your television sets, switch to Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The channels will be telecasting all Pro Kabaddi League 2019 matches.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha match on live streaming?

To live stream the Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019, register to Hotstar.

