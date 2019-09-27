Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Live Telecast

U Mumba take on Bengaluru Bulls in the first game of the night at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Trending Desk

September 27, 2019
U Mumba face Bengaluru Bulls in Jaipur
The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match 109 will see a face-off between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls on Friday, September 27. U Mumba, who come to this game with consecutive games, will eye to register their third victory on the turf when they take on reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls. The PKL 2019 Season 7 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls fixture will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Bengaluru Bulls will try to solidify their position on PKL 2019 standings as they square off tonight. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 game between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will commence at 7:30 pm.

On the last day of the Jaipur leg, the pink city will witness two interesting games. The PKL 2019 Season 7 fixture for the day includes U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls at 7:30 pm followed by Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Telugu Titans at 8:30 pm. In the first game, both the teams will eye to score early points in today's game. The Mumbai side will expect their defence trio of 'Sultan' Fazel Atrachali, Sandeep Narwal and Surinder Singh to dominate the game against the defending champions. On the hand, Bengaluru Bulls will try to end their three-match winless streak. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019.

The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls start?

The 109th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the U Mumba and Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

