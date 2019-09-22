Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 match number 102 will see U Mumba take on Gujarat Fortunegiants on Sunday, September 22. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. U Mumba, who defeated UP Yoddha in their previous outing, will look to continue their winning run. Gujarat Fortunegianst, who are on a winless streak, will look for better prospects in their upcoming encounter. The PKL 2019 Season 7 fixture U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm.

The Jaipur leg of PKL 2019 Season 7 match is underway. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium will see two encounters on Sunday. At 7:30 pm, U Mumba will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants. The second game will see Jaipur Pink Panthers face the Bengal challenge at 8: 30pm. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants start?

The 102nd match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the U Mumba and Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

