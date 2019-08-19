Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will play their ninth match of season 7 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai.
U Mumba and Haryana Steelers face off in PKL. (Photo Credit: @ProKabaddi)
U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will take on each other in the fifth week of the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League 2019. At the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will play the fifth fixture of the Chennai leg at 7.30PM. On the other hand, UP Yoddha will be up against Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match of the day.
This is the seventh season of the famous kabaddi tournament. Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will conclude on October 19, 2019. With 12 teams in PKL Season 7, the league began on July 20, 2019. The 12 teams who are part of PKL 2019 are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortune Giants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
In the first match on Monday, August 19, U Mumba will go up against Haryana Steelers looking to register back-to-back wins for the first time this season. U Mumba and Haryana Steelers, placed at the sixth and seventh spot respectively, will be playing their ninth match of the season. Both the teams have won four matches previously.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers start?
The 49th match of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers will begin at 7.30PM IST at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers on TV?
To watch the U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers clash of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 on television, viewers can switch to Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?
The live streaming of U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
