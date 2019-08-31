Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: U Mumba take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in the second match of the first day of Bengaluru leg.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 31, 2019, 2:57 PM IST
U Mumba take on Jaipur Pink Panthers in PKL. (Photo Credit: @U_Mumba)
Jaipur Pink Panthers, after losing three of their last four matches, will want to reverse their current form as they take on sixth-placed U Mumba in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match number 68. The Pro Kabaddi League season 7 clash between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers will take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The second match of the day is slated to start at 8.30PM.

The PKL 2019's seventh week starts today. Today's fixtures will see Bengaluru Bulls take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the first match. PKL season 7's second match of the day will see U Mumba lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers start?

The 68th match of PKL 2019 is scheduled to start at 8.30PM. The match between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers on TV?

The PKL season 7 U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match on live streaming?

The live streaming of U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

