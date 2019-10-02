Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast

The match 117 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 will see a clash between U Mumba and Patna Pirates on Wednesday (October 2). U Mumbai, who have already earned a ticket to PKL 2019 Season 7 playoffs, will look to secure their spot with a win over the Patna side. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana. Patna Pirates, on the other hand, will try to end their Season 7 campaign on a better note. The PKL 2019 Season 7 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates fixture will commence at 7:30 pm.

The PKL 2019 Season 7's Haryana schedule is underway. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 has two matches scheduled for the day. In the first game, U Mumba will fight Patna Pirates to secure their play-off spot. The second match scheduled for the day will be played between Haryana Steelers and Bengaluru Bulls. U Mumba, who come to this match with consecutive wins, will be determined to put out a promising show on Wednesday night. Meanwhile, Patna Pirates will look to give their best shot in the upcoming clash.

This season 12 teams are participating in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates start?

The 117th match of PKL 2019 season 7 series is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm. The match between U Mumba and Patna Pirates will be played at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula, Haryana.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates on TV?

The PKL 2019 Season 7 U Mumba and Patna Pirates clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the U Mumba and Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.