Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Live Telecast

The ongoing season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will conclude its fourth week on Friday, August 16. The last matches of the played will be played at EKA Sports Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. While the first match of the day will see a clash between U Mumba and Patna Pirates, the second match is scheduled between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Jaipur Pink Panthers. With the conclusion of the fourth week, a total of 44 matches have been played between 12 teams so far.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is the seventh season of the famous sports series. The series began on July 20, 2019 and will be played between 12 teams. These teams include Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha. The tournament will finally come to end on October 19, 2019.

In the 43rd match of the series, U Mumba will lock the horns with Patna Pirates. It is a deciding battle as it will propel the winner into the Top 6 of the Pro Kabaddi Season 7 standings. Both the teams will be playing their 8th match of the season, and have had the same performance in the series so far, with a loss of four matches each.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates start?

The 43rd match of the series, and the second-last match on the last day of the fourth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7, will start at 7.30 pm IST. The match U Mumba vs Patna Pirates will take place at EKA Sports Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates on TV?

The U Mumba vs Patna Pirates clash will be televised on the sports channels Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match on live streaming?

To live stream the U Mumba vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi League 2019, the interested users will have to log-in to Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.