Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch U Mumba vs UP Yoddha Live Telecast

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 match 95 will see UP Yoddha face U Mumba on Wednesday, September 18. The PKL 2019 season 7 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha clash will be held at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Balewadi in Pune. UP Yoddha, who made their way to top 6 with a win over Jaipur, will look to continue their winning run. U Mumba, on the other hand, will want to reclaim the fifth spot on PKL 2019 standings. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha fixture will commence at 7.30PM.

The Pune leg of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 is currently going on. The Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex will witness two encounters on Wednesday. First match will be played between U Mumba and UP Yoddha at 7.30PM. The second match will be played between Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas at 8.30PM. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha match start?

The 95th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between U Mumba and UP Yoddha will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 U Mumba and UP Yoddha clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 U Mumba vs UP Yoddha match on live streaming?

The live streaming of U Mumba and UP Yoddha, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

