Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors Live Telecast

After registering a win in the nervy encounter against Puneri Paltan, UP Yoddha will aim to continue with their all-round performance when they take on Bengal Warriors in the upcoming fixture of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7. On the other hand, second-placed Bengal Warriors will aim for the top spot in the league standings. The PKL UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors clash will take place on September 1 at 7.30PM. The 69th match of Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 is scheduled to take place at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

The second day of week 7 will witness two critical clashes. The first match will be played between second-placed Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha and the second match of the day will see Bengaluru Bulls take on Tamil Thalaivas. This year 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warrior start?

The 69th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warrior on TV?

The PKL 2019 UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

