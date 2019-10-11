Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: UP Yoddha play their final home match against defending champions Bengaluru Bulls.

Trending Desk

October 11, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls Telecast
UP Yoddha play Bengaluru Bulls in last home game. (Photo Credit: PKL)

In the last game of Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 league stage, fans will see UP Yoddha take on reigning champions Bengaluru Bulls on Friday, October 11. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. UP Yoddha, who defeated the Bulls previously in the season, will look for a double to sign off their home leg on a promising note. On the other hand, Defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will look to leapfrog the hosts on PKL standings. Both the teams will be playing their last league game of the season.

The PKL 2019 season 7's final leg will end on Friday. PKL 2019 season 7 playoffs will be held at EKA Arena by Transstadia in Ahmedabad. The final of PKL 7 will be played on October 19. This season 12 teams participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls match start?

The 132th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 8:30PM. The match between the UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls match on live streaming?

The live streaming of UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.


