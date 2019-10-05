Take the pledge to vote

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast

Pro Kabaddi League 2019: UP Yoddha begin their home leg with a match against table toppers Dabang Delhi.

Trending Desk

October 5, 2019
Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi Live Telecast
UP Yoddha host Dabang Delhi in their first home match. (Photo Credit: PKL)

Pro Kabaddi League 2019 match No.122 will see UP Yoddha host league leaders Dabang Delhi on Saturday, October 4. The PKL 2019 season 7 fixture UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. UP Yoddha, as they try to secure the final spot in the playoffs, will want to overcome the big Dabang Delhi challenge in their first home leg match. Dabang Delhi, on the other hand, have been in exceptional form since the start of the tournament and will want to continue the momentum. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi is scheduled to start at 7:30PM.

The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7's Noida leg kicks off on Saturday. On the opening night, Noida will see two nail-biting encounters. In the first match, UP Yoddha will welcome Dabang Delhi at 7:30PM and the second match will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Patna Pirates at 8:30PM. This season 12 teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi match start?

The 122th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7:30PM. The match between UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi will be played at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi clash on TV?

The PKL 2019 season 7 UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

