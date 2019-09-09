Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Live Telecast
Pro Kabaddi League 2019: UP Yoddha will take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in the 82nd match of the season.
UP Yoddha take on Gujarat Fortunegiants in PKL. (Photo Credit: @UpYoddha)
UP Yoddha will eye registering their fifth consecutive win when they meet Gujarat Fortunegiants in the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 match on Monday, September 9. Gujarat Fortunegiants, who have never been beaten by UP Yoddha in PKL, will look to continue their winning run against their opponents despite an awful form this season. The Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7 fixture between UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. The PKL 2019 UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants clash will begin at 7.30PM.
The PKL 2019 season 7 match number 82 between UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants is expected to be a high-octane battle. A win against Gujarat will see the Yoddhas enter top 6 in PKL standings and a loss will see Gujarat overtake them on the points table. The ongoing Kolkata leg will end on Friday and the next set of matches will be played in Pune. This year twelve teams have participated in PKL 2019. The teams are Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha.
What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match start?
The 82th match of PKL 2019 season 7 is scheduled to start at 7.30PM. The match between UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants will be played at the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants clash on TV?
The PKL 2019 UP Yoddha and Gujarat Fortunegiants clash can be viewed on the television sets on sports channel Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.
Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants match on live streaming?
The live streaming of UP Yoddha vs Gujarat Fortunegiants, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.
