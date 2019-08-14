Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Live Telecast

As the fourth week of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 Season 7 is about to conclude on Friday at EKA Sports Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the PKL team are gearing up to collect more winning points. In the 40th match of the season, to be played on August 14, team UP Yoddha will fight it out against Haryana Steelers. The first match of the day will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

A total of 12 teams are participants in the PKL 2019 Season 7, namely Bengal Warriors, Bengaluru Bulls, Dabang Delhi KC, Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers, Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates, Puneri Paltan, Tamil Thalaivas, Telugu Titans, U Mumba and UP Yoddha. The Season 7 of Pro Kabaddi Laegue 2019 Season 7 commenced on July 20 and will continue till October 19.

The 40th match of the season 9 of Pro Kabaddi League is a crucial match for both the teams. While UP Yoddha will try to win another victory in their run so far, Haryana Steelers will put in their efforts to secure their third consecutive victory of the season. This will be the eighth match of the season for UP Yoddha, whereas Haryana Steelers will be testing their skills in the seventh match.

What time will Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers start?

This will be the 40th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2019 season 7. Being the first match of the day, it is scheduled to start at 7.30 pm IST at EKA Sports Arena in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers on TV?

The UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Pro Kabaddi League 2019 clash can be viewed on the television sets on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD.

Where to watch Pro Kabaddi League 2019 UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers match on live streaming?

The live streaming of the UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers, Pro Kabaddi League 2019 will be available on Hotstar.

